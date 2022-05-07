Watch
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Emilio Morenatti/AP
A territorial defence man poses for a photo next to cars destroyed during the Russian occupation in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 15:59:37-04

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The war in Ukraine has wracked the country’s southern coast as Russian forces fire cruise missiles at the city of Odesa and bombard a steel mill in the port of Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says all women, children and older adults have been evacuated from the plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege.

Russia hopes to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. However, Ukraine’s military have flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that has become a symbol of resistance.

