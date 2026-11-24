LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mark your calendars for October 9, 2027.

That's when U2 will be in Las Vegas, performing at Allegiant Stadium.

It's all part of the band's Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour.

The group will be joined by War On Drugs.

U2 has been busy lately.

They recently released their first album of new material in nine years, but they're also getting ready to play live at the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, from Southern California's SoFi Stadium where the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will face-off on November 25.

Tickets for their 2027 tour go on sale starting Monday, November 30th at 10 am.