U.S.VETS Las Vegas celebrates Veterans Day while helping heroes rebuild their lives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S.VETS Las Vegas put on a Veterans Day extravaganza featuring a car show, games, music, giveaways, raffles, food and resources, all to show appreciation to those who sacrificed so much.

But helping veterans in the valley goes beyond just this one day.

Among those celebrating was OsaBemi-Ye Tyehimba, a 12-year Army veteran whose infectious energy and easy laughter mask the internal struggles he has battled.

"In 2024, I ran into some issues, some mental health stuff that I didn't even know was there. Ended up at the end of that year, attempted suicide," Tyehimba said.

He said it was hard to find his footing, but he finally found himself at U.S.VETS, and it changed his life.

"To be honest, it's probably one of the best things that's happened to me," Tyehimba said. "This is the first time in a long time where I felt seen, like completely seen. I don't have to pretend. That was the majority of my life was pretending to mask it. But because now I don't have to do that, I can actually focus on getting better. I can focus on my own mental health. I can focus on slowing down because I've burnt myself out for years. U.S.VETS is helping me do that. They're helping me build a plan that's stable for me."

WATCH: U.S.VETS Las Vegas celebrates Veterans Day

U.S.VETS Las Vegas celebrates Veterans Day while helping our heroes rebuild their lives

He's in the process of getting housing right now, less than five weeks away. It's success stories like Tyehimba's that keep Jimmy DePew giving back to his fellow veterans.

DePew is a 20-year Air Force Reserve veteran and the veteran and volunteer activity coordinator for U.S.VETS Las Vegas.

"I didn't know that I was going to find my calling a year after serving, but my calling was serving other veterans and helping them get their lives back on track," DePew said. "Preventing veteran homelessness is something that is very near and dear to me."

It's DePew's fourth year throwing this party and he loves doing it.

"It started off just as a small, have a band, bring some friends, and now it's developed, grown into this large event where I have tacos from 911 Tacos. I have the VFW Combat Tested Video Gaming tent, the Irreverent Warriors, Team RWB, and Nevada Department of Veteran Services," DePew explained.

"It's just turned into a big celebration of veterans and allowing the veterans that live here to also engage with other veterans outside the program again. Really helps them re-humanize back into the populace and makes them feel like a person again," he added.

DePew said that while they do get grants, what really keeps the organization going is donations.

"So to the community, I do have to say thank you, and I think it's huge that we are seeing the support that we do have here," Tyehimba said.

If you would like to contribute to U.S.VETS, its website shares many ways you can help.

DePew said another way to give back to veterans is by simply checking on them.

"It's OK to not be OK. For veterans and the [people] experiencing homelessness, they feel like they've lost everything, and sometimes it just takes a phone call from someone that cares about them to really bring them back into the light, and then maybe they'll seek help with us or another agency," DePew added.

If you're a veteran that needs some help, you can find a list of resources here.