LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Treasury announced it's phasing out production of the one-cent coin and has made its final order of penny blanks.

Once that supply runs out, the U.S. Mint will stop making new pennies altogether

VIDEO: Tricia Kean brings the latest on the phasing out of the penny

U.S. Treasury announces end of penny production

Consumers can still use the coins they have, but businesses will soon round cash purchases to the nearest nickel.

President Trump had called for the penny's end earlier this year, citing "wasteful spending." Each penny costs over 3 cents to make.

I got mixed reactions from locals and visitors about the decision.

"Who has change in their pocket these days. Everyone uses credit cards, debit cards. Everything is online, a penny is a penny, it's not like it used to be," Roy Flores said.

"I disagree with that. We love pennies, we collect pennies. I don't agree with that," Debbie Alessi said.

"Every time I am down, I go to the store, get all my pennies gathered up... I don't know why they are getting rid of them, but it's not a good idea," Adalid Basave said.

While some worry ending the penny means higher costs elsewhere, convenience store owners support the change, citing faster check-out lines.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.