U.S. Marshals Service: Reno shooting suspect arrested in Kansas

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — A shooting suspect is behind bars after multiple agencies from Nevada and Kansas tracked down the man responsible for a July shooting in Reno.

Zachary Miller, 35, was arrested in Independence, Kansas this week after a hunt by law enforcement that kicked off after the July 3, 2023 shooting in downtown Reno.

Authorities with the U. S. Marshals Service had discovered that Miller fled to the Wichita area from Reno, where he was wanted by the Reno Police Department for battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Miller is now in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition back to Reno, Nevada.