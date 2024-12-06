U.S. Marshals capture suspect wanted for escape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Marshals captured a suspect with a warrant with an underlying charge of obtaining and using personal identifying information from another for escape on Dec. 5, 2024.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Jhonathan Mount.

He was held at the Nevada Department of Corrections when he escaped from custody on September 8, 2024.

The Nevada Violent Offender Task Force found and arrested Mount in the 7300 block of South Bruce St. at around 4:20 p.m.

He was transported to High Desert Prison.

Anyone with any additional information on wanted fugitives is encouraged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshall's office, the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, OR USMS tips at usmarshals.gov/tips.