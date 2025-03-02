U.S. Marshals capture man in Las Vegas suspected of buying guns for street gang

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested a man suspected of buying 40 guns for the Crips gang for their feud with another gang in San Bernardino, Calif. in 2021, according to U.S. Marshals.

25-year-old Davieon Rowe was wanted for conspiracy to make a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm, aiding and abetting and sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

The Nevada Violent Offender Task Force with the help of the Clark County School Police Department found and arrested Rowe in the 2600 block of Concord Heights Street in Las Vegas.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said, “This arrest sends a clear message—those who support gang violence will be stopped.”

Rowe will go through judicial proceedings in the U.S. District Court of Nevada, Las Vegas.