U.S. Justice Department will check Clark County polls for compliance with federal voting laws

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Department of Justice will be monitoring polls here in Clark County to check for their compliance with federal voting rights laws.

Voter Shawn Donley trusts Clark County to handle his vote correctly and says there is no need for the U.S. justice department to monitor our polls.

"Every time I have voted since I was 18, the people who run the polling locations have always been very professional and I have never seen anything suspicious," Donley said.

On Tuesday, federal officials announced they will be observing precincts in Clark County, monitoring for federal voting law compliance. Clark County is just one of 64 jurisdictions where the Justice Department will have a presence on election day.

"Citizens here should feel comfortable that local people here are active and observing what we do and haven't found anything to question the integrity off the process here in Clark County," Gloria said.

Registrar of Voters in Clark County Joe Gloria says the move by the DOJ isn't out of the ordinary. He says this is the largest county in the state and members of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division are often at our polling locations during elections.

The DOJ’s monitors will look for violations such as discriminatory actions, intimidation of voters, and a lack of minority language election materials.

In a statement about the seriousness of protecting Nevada’s election process, the U.S. Attorney for Nevada Jason Frierson said, "we all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise, can exercise it if they choose and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice."

Frierson has appointed a district election officer who will lead the enforcement for our state. Voter Jonathon Cruz is all about election security

"If everyone follows the rules there should be no problem," said Cruz.

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.