U.S. Department of Transportation announces $2.5 billion in private funding for Brightline West rail project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the approval of $2.5 billion in "private activity bonds" for the Brightline West High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail project on Tuesday.

The 218-mile, high-speed rail line will primarily run along the I-15 median to connect Las Vegas and Southern California with trains capable of reaching 186 mph or more. According to the DOT, the $12 billion project will be a "fully electric, zero-emission system," making it one of the greenest forms of transportation in the country.

“Today, the Biden-Harris administration takes the next step to fulfill the promise of high-speed rail in the American West, with $2.5 billion in private activity bond authority to lay tracks, create jobs, and connect American cities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “President Biden’s historic infrastructure package gives us the opportunity to build safe, green, and accessible rail systems that will deliver benefits to the American people for generations to come.”

The DOT previously approved a $1 billion bond in 2020 to Brightline, a $3 billion grant in December 2023 to Nevada DOT, and a $25 million grant to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

“As the first true high-speed rail system in America, Brightline West will serve as the blueprint for connecting cities with fast, eco-friendly passenger rail throughout the country,” said Brightline Founder and Chairman Wes Edens. “Connecting Las Vegas and Southern California will provide wide-spread public benefits to both states, creating thousands of jobs and jumpstarting a new level of economic competitiveness for the region. We appreciate the confidence placed in us by DOT and are ready to get to work.”