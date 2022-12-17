Two toddlers suffer tragic death in North Las Vegas crash due to lack of proper restraint

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a heartbreaking incident this week, two toddlers lost their lives in a car crash in North Las Vegas. Police have reported that the children were not properly restrained at the time of the accident.

In response to this tragedy, Safe Kids, an organization dedicated to promoting child safety, is speaking out about the importance of car seat safety. They remind parents and caregivers of the vital role that properly securing a child in a car seat can play in preventing injuries and fatalities in car accidents.

Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers

Safe Kids is also offering low-cost car seats to those in need in an effort to ensure that all children have access to this essential safety measure. For more information, visit Safe Kids Clark County's website at www.safekidsclarkcounty.org. A link to their website can also be found on our own website for easy access.