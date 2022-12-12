Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two toddlers are dead after a single-vehicle car crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Two adults are hospitalized.

Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Clayton and Loan Mountain Road. When investigators arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree head-on.

A toddler was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Another toddler and two adults were taken to an area hospital, where the second toddler died.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, a spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department says.