Two-time survivor urges screenings for prostate cancer

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — With Men's Health Week and Father's Day just around the corner, it's a great time to talk about an important issue: prostate cancer.

In Southern Nevada, doctors are seeing an increase in cases.

This hits home for one Henderson resident. Abel Garcia brings the story of Alex Garza. He's beaten prostate cancer twice and shares his struggles, recovery, and why regular screenings are so crucial.

Alex Garza said he loves spending time with his wife and three kids and playing with his dog at his home in Henderson. But at the age of 46, he struggled to feel the same joy.

"When you hear those words, I have cancer, it's life changing," he said.

While Garza is now celebrating nearly five years of being cancer free, he said his journey with prostate cancer began in 2017.

"It's really not a fun thing to go through. I had my prostate removed at the age of 46. A year later, I guess there was a little bit they didn't get and the cancer came back," he said.

He said the second diagnosis was even tougher.

The chemo and radiation really took a toll on him, and he said changed who he is as a person.

"You start wondering if you are going to be able to provide for your family. You start wondering how long you will have to live. This anxiety sets in," he said.

Garza said he found strength in his family, who kept him going, and with the help and guidance of his doctors, he's now cancer free.

However, he is not alone in this struggle. Cancer is impacting many in Southern Nevada.

"I am seeing an increase in prostate cancer, and I am seeing an increase in those that have more advanced disease," said urologist Dr. Craig Hunter.

Hunter said preventative screening is critical.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 2,230 men in Nevada will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis this year.

Dr. Hunter said men should do an annual prostate-specific antigen test starting at age 45, as elevated levels may be an indicator of cancer.

"The real advantage is it give you many more options for treatment," Hunter said.

"Had I gotten checked earlier, it's a simple test, a lot of the stress and difficulty I went through I could have avoided," Garza said.

Garza said he looks back now and realizes he had symptoms like difficulty urinating and discomfort in that area, but by the time he got tested, his cancer had advanced.

Now, as a two-time survivor, he's determined to ensure others don't delay getting checked.

"My request for anyone born with a prostate is please go get tested. It is so simple and it can save your life," he said.