Two teens killed in weekend crash identified by coroner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two teenagers who died in a car crash this weekend have been publicly identified.

In a new report on the crash released Sunday, police said the teens were ejected from a vehicle after running a red light at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue and crashing into a streetlight pole.

The passenger of the 2010 Pontiac G6 was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Its driver was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital.

Both teenagers have now been identified. 16-year-old Thomas Quintero Jr. died of blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner. His death was ruled an accident.

Eduardo Barragan was identified as the second 16-year-old killed in the collision. Medical examiners determined Barrigan died from blunt force injuries to the head and torso, and his death was also ruled an accident.

The teens' deaths were counted as the 36th and 37th traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.

In a video posted to social media after the crash, investigators with LVMPD's Traffic Bureau called the collision preventable.