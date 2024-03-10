Police: Two 16-year-olds dead after running red light in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two teens are dead after a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas.

The 16-year-old boys were not wearing seat belts and had driven through a red light, according to LVMPD.

At 12:24 p.m., the teens were in a Pontiac heading North on South Pecos Road when they reportedly failed to stop at a red light and hit a Ford Explorer in the intersection as the 21-year-old driver attempted a left turn.

Upon impact, the Pontiac was veered off the road toward a sidewalk and hit a light pole. Both the driver and passenger were ejected, the latter declared dead at the scene while the driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver died shortly after arriving to Sunrise Hospital. Back at the scene, police say the Ford driver did not show signs of speeding of impairment.

The teens become the 36th and 37th traffic-related deaths in the Las Vegas Valley in 2024.