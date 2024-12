LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD located a reported stolen car in the area of Owens and H Street.

One of the suspects fired shots into the air.

Officers started a pursuit with the suspects in the stolen vehicle for a short distance until the suspects fled on foot near Rancho and Coran.

One person has been detained, and police have set up containment to search for the second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.