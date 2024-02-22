Two students arrested after gun is found at Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two juveniles have been arrested and are facing gun-related charges after a firearm was found at Ed W. Clark High School.

Clark County School District Police said both suspects were taken into custody without incident and were transported to juvenile booking. The weapon was turned over the LVMPD and the ATF firearms task force for testing.

Police are also reminding parents to talk to their children about what they are not allowed to bring to school and that possession of certain firearms by people under 21 is illegal in Nevada.

They are also asking gun owners to be responsible in making sure their firearms are secure and to report stolen weapons to the police as soon as possible.

Principal Zeola Braxton also sent the following email to parents and guardians following the incident.