Two-story residential building catches on fire, investigation underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story residential building at around 2:28 p.m. near Harry Reid International Airport.

The fire occurred at 840 King Richard Avenue.

No individuals were injured, but two cats were found dead.

10 apartment units were affected by the fire, displacing nine residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the displaced residents were able to seek help from the American Red Cross.

The damage is estimated to at $250,000.

