Two separate Las Vegas wrecks leave two people dead early Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two separate wrecks overnight have left two people dead Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, a vehicle versus motorcycle crash was reported at East Reno Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2002 Yamaha YZFR6 was heading south on Las Vegas Boulevard when a 1998 Lincoln Navigator made a left turn from eastbound Reno to northbound Las Vegas Boulevard, according to police. The Lincoln had a green arrow signal.

Police said the motorcycle entered the intersection against a red light and hit the left side of the Lincoln.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln did not report any injuries from the collision and did not display indicators of impairment.

Just after 1 a.m., a separate wreck happened at Charleston and Shadow Lane, just west of Interstate 15. One person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still responding to this scene. Drivers should find alternate routes when traveling this morning.

