Two people brought to Las Vegas hospitals after Bullhead City crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been brought to Las Vegas hospitals after two separate crashes in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The first crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Bullhead City police said it happened at 11:44 a.m. near Highway 95 and Riverview Drive.

Investigators determined a 27-year-old man was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Highway 95. At the same time, a 53-year-old man was driving a 2016 GMA Sierra in the same direction. Police said the Equinox was moving past the Sierra when the vehicles collided.

The impact caused the Equinox to go airborne and the vehicle then hit a 2024 Nissan Titan that was traveling southbound on Highway 95. The driver of the Equinox had serious injuries and was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

The drivers in the other two vehicles were uninjured.

The second crash happened on Tuesday morning at 6:38 a.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area near Arroyo Vista Drive, north of Joann Avenue, after reports that a vehicle had rolled down an embankment.

Investigators said a 17-year-old woman was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer southbound no Arroyo Vista Drive and left the road "for unknown reasons" and traveled up a dirt embankment before hitting a large boulder and then rolling down the other side.

Police said they believe the woman was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

She was conscious and communicating with Bullhead City Fire Department personnel at the scene. She was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and then flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas to be treated.

Police believe impairment is a factor in this crash, which is still under investigation.