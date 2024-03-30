Two people arrested, two people injured after crash leads to fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested and two people were injured after a fight on Saturday.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 11:46 a.m. in the 4000 block of Nara Vista Way, which is near Spring Valley Parkway and S. Rainbow Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle had collided with a portion of a building. However, they said the vehicle had been moved and several people were sitting inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police said the people in the vehicle had gotten into a fight with people living in the apartment building.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Two others were taken into custody and booked on charges related to the fight.

No further details, including the identity of those involved, have been released, as of 4:30 p.m.