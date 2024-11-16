Two new Chipotle locations are opening in Las Vegas. Here's where they'll be located

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're a fan of burritos and Mexican food, you can rejoice in knowing that two new Chipotle locations are opening in Las Vegas next week.

One location will open at Buffalo and Grand Teton on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

📍 Location: 8030 N Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89131

The second location is at Decatur and Sunset and opens on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

📍 Location: 6580 South Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118

Their store hours are from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. everyday. The Decatur location is currently hiring and that application can be found here.