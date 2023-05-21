Watch Now
Two men shot near Strip, police looking for shooter

Posted at 12:23 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 15:44:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a suspected shooter after two men were injured near the Las Vegas Strip and they're asking for the public's help.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

Police said several people were fighting and that's when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. The men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police said no suspect is in custody and are asking for the public's help identifying the man, who you can see in photos below.

Shooting suspect

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3204 or by email at CCAC@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

