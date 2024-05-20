Two men shot and killed near W. Owens Avenue, H Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men are dead after being shot on Sunday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 12:03 a.m. in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after that, dispatchers received a call from a local hospital after a man came in with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers determined this was related to the Owens Avenue shooting.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe several people were in the parking lot of a business and a verbal argument escalated to a shooting.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.