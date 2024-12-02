Two Las Vegas sisters tackling period poverty with nonprofit getting new office space

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas high school students are making a difference by addressing period poverty and supporting underserved communities through their nonprofit, The Wellness Box Foundation.

Sisters Caitlyn and Chloe Kim founded the organization in 2021 to provide essential wellness and feminine hygiene supplies.

“I started The Wellness Box Foundation when I was 15 years old after watching a documentary about period poverty,” Caitlyn said. “I asked my sister to join me, and together, we built it from the ground up as a grassroots movement.”

WATCH: Anchor Tricia Kean met this pair of amazing sisters to learn more about their nonprofit promoting female empowerment.

Teen sisters addressing period poverty by starting nonprofit already growing beyond Las Vegas area

The foundation distributes small boxes of hygiene essentials, including pads, toothbrushes, shampoo, and conditioner. Each box also features a handwritten note.

“In every box, we add an inspirational message,” Chloe said. “It’s a simple way to create a personal connection with the people we’re helping.”

To date, the nonprofit has distributed roughly 10,000 boxes across Southern Nevada. Now, the sisters are reaching a major milestone—opening their first physical office at the Bottega Exchange in Spring Valley.

“To mark the occasion, we’re hosting a packing party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2,” Caitlyn said. “We’re inviting the community to join us and help pack boxes.”

The new office will allow The Wellness Box Foundation to expand its outreach and continue supporting women in need.

For more information or to get involved, email thewellnessboxfoundation@gmail.com.

