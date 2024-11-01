Two hurt including a firefighter in two-story west valley house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A house fire in the west valley left one person and a firefighter hurt Friday morning, according to Clark County Fire.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officials received multiple calls for a two-story house fire at 7225 Roe Court. When crews arrived on the scene, they said the second floor was fully in flames.

Crews received conflicting information regarding the number of people still inside the home. Crews searched the home and began containing the fire— taking over twenty minutes to control the fire.

One resident and one Las Vegas Fire Rescue crew member were taken to an area hospital.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help support two adults and two pets.



. . .

This marks the second house fire in the valley that has left people hurt within two weeks.