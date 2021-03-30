Two deadly crashes in three days causes speeding concerns in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents living near Martin L. King Boulevard and Carey Avenue are concerned for safety after a pair of deadly crashes at the intersection where speed was a factor, according to police.

On Monday, North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection around 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a silver Honda Accord was speeding west on Carey Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard and ran a red light.

A silver Mazda was making a left-hand turn from Carey Avenue to travel north on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The vehicles collided which sent the speeding Honda into a COVID-19 information tent in the parking lot of the Mobile gas station on the Northwest corner.

No one at the tent was reportedly injured.

The driver of the Honda died on the scene, the driver of the Mazda, a man believed to be in his 60s, remains hospitalized.

The deceased driver is believed to be a man in his 30s and impairment is not known to be a factor but speeding is.

On Friday, another crash left one person dead and another hospitalized.

"I've watched this particular intersection become increasingly more dangerous," said Ponda Canty, a long-time North Las Vegas resident.

Canty is concerned about the speed and the red light violations.

“Myself and some of the seniors on this block, we like to walk early in the morning, even in the evening after the sunsets, I’m not comfortable doing that anymore, now I just drive over to the community center," said Canty.

Canty has high praise for the City of North Las Vegas with a series of improvements to the area including a remodeled and updated senior center, new landscaping, pavement, and street lights.

“That intersection has so many cars speeding and running the light," said Canty.

13 Investigates asked NLVPD for statistics related to crashes at the intersection.

A spokesperson said the department did not have the data immediately available.

13 Investigates pounded the pavement and found the speed limit varies in the area, depending on the jurisdiction a driver is located.

MLK northbound is a marked 35 mph speed limit within Las Vegas police jurisdiction and speeds up to 45 mph on the north side of Carey Avenue.

Canty says she is prepared to bring the matter to the attention of the City of North Las Vegas and is asking for more police presence and for possible design changes to the roadway to slow speeders down.