UPDATE: Carey Avenue reopens following deadly crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard

9 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes on Carey Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard are now open, according to the Regional Transportation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a head-on crash in North Las Vegas, police say.

The public is asked to avoid the area. As of 7 p.m. road closures remained in effect on Carey Avenue in both directions at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police say a man believed to be in his 60s was driving a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson that was traveling eastbound on Carey approaching Martin Luther King shortly before 4 p.m.

Investigators are unsure why but say the Hyundai veered left of center, crossed into oncoming westbound traffic on Carey.

It hit a black 2015 Chevrolet Cruz head-on being driven by a woman believed to be in her 20s.

Both drivers were transferred to UMC trauma where the man later died. The coroner's office will release his identity and cause of death.

The woman remains at the hospital.

It is not known at this time if impairment was a factor but the department says speed is believed to be.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area of the crash:

