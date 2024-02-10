Two dead in high-speed crash on Bonanza Road, Lamb Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old and 60-year-old are dead following an early morning crash in east Las Vegas.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday a 17-year-old male driver in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck ran a red light at a high rate of speed on North Lamb Boulevard and t-boned a 60-year-old driver traveling east on Bonanza Road, according to a police report released February 10.

Responding medical personnel determiend the 60-year-old man who was ejected from his Toyota Scion could not be saved and pronounced dead on the scene. Emergency crews transported the teenager to UMC, but despite heavy medical intervention was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The deaths mark the 22nd and 23rd traffic related deaths in the LVMPD metro area in 2024. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

In a video released Saturday, police note these represent the third and fourth deaths in just 24 hours on our roads.