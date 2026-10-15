Two critically injured in wrong-way crash on Sahara Ave., Tenaya Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

We're learning more about a collision in west Las Vegas that critically injured two people on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared with use that the incident was confirmed to be a wrong-way crash, which happened around 11:27 a.m. today.

Police determined that a Honda CR-V was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on Sahara Avenue, "at a high rate of speed."

The Honda crashed into a BMW when "for unknown reasons," it moved right after the intersection.

A Hyundai and a Mercedes-Benz traveling behind the BMW were impacted by debris. Neither of those drivers sustained injuries as a result.

Five vehicles at a car dealership were also struck and damaged during the incident.

The drivers of the BMW and the Honda were both hospitalized in critical condition.

The Honda's driver, identified as 58-year-old Corazon Blackwell, was "booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) for reckless driving-related charges," LVMPD said.

ORIGINAL STORY

A west Las Vegas intersection is shut down on Thursday after a head-on collision between two vehicles.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the crash was reported at 11:27 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Tenaya Way.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Police said medical personnel were "still assisting" the occupant of the second vehicle.

The intersection has been shut down while police investigate. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.