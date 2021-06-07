LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Clark County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at Solaire Apartments on Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. When firefighters responded, they found "heavy fire conditions." By 3:30 p.m., there was 55 personnel battling the blaze.

At this time. it is not known how the fire started or how many have been displaced.

There have been several previous serious fires at the apartment complex.

A two-alarm fire killed a 26-year-old woman in August of 2018. Clark County leaders called for changes at the apartment complex after the deadly fire.

In 2017, there were 3 possible arson fires in less than a month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

