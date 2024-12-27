TSA predicts Friday to be one of the busiest days for holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions are expected to pass through airports across the country on Dec. 27— one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

Last week, TSA predicted the busiest days would be Dec. 20, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

According to travel booking site Hopper, airports in major cities like Las Vegas will be most crowded between 8 a.m. and noon. However, some fliers arriving at Harry Reid International Airport Friday morning said the lines and crowds weren't as bad as expected.

"I got right in, I got right out," said Las Vegas resident Macrel Sanders, who was dropping off his daughters Friday.

I thought because New Year's is coming in it was going to be, like, crazy packed but it wasn't. I took them in probably less than 30 minutes.

If you are planning to travel during the remainder of the holiday season, TSA has the following tips:



Get to the airport early : They recommend you arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight



: They recommend you arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight Know what you can take in your carry-on: The most common items people try to take through checkpoints that aren't allowed are gels, aerosols, and too - large liquids.



The most common items people try to take through checkpoints that aren't allowed are gels, aerosols, and too large liquids. Pack your unwrapped gifts: If you wrap a gift and it triggers the alarm, TSA will need to open it to ensure it's okay to pass through.



If you wrap a gift and it triggers the alarm, TSA will need to open it to ensure it's okay to pass through. Know which foods you can transport: Solid foods like candy canes and chocolate are okay. Liquids and spreadable foods like eggnog, wine and maple syrup must be packed in your carry-on.

For more information on what you can and cannot transport onto your flight, TSA recommends you download their app on your smartphone. You can also send a question by texting "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872).