LAS VEGAS, NV — Travelers flying out of Las Vegas for Thanksgiving should plan for extra time at the airport as the holiday rush begins to pick up.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects passenger traffic to increase Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with another major travel rush expected the Sunday after the holiday.

The stretch comes as Las Vegas welcomes visitors for Formula One weekend and prepares for the rest of the holiday season.

Daniel Velez, TSA spokesperson for Nevada, said the agency expects to screen more than 91,000 passengers at Harry Reid International Airport between 4 a.m. and noon Sunday.

Velez said the next two Sundays are expected to be especially busy, with travelers leaving after Formula One and then returning home after Thanksgiving.

TSA is also reminding passengers to pay attention to what they pack, particularly when traveling with food for the holidays.

The agency recommends remembering this rule: If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, and it's more than 3.4 ounces, it should go in your checked bag. The restriction applies to liquids, gels, aerosols and spreadable items in carry-on luggage.

TSA advises travelers to arrive at the airport early, allow extra time to get through security and check with their airline for flight updates before leaving home.