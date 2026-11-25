LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers flying out of Las Vegas on the day before Thanksgiving should plan for a busy airport as the holiday rush kicks off and the winter season begins.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen about 17.6 million travelers nationwide during Thanksgiving week, from Tuesday through Monday.

Sunday, Nov. 29, is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 3 million people projected to fly nationwide.

TSA officials say travel will remain busy in Las Vegas through the holidays and into the new year, with a basketball tournament also bringing visitors to the city.

“This is going to be a very busy time here the next couple of weeks,” TSA spokesperson for Nevada Daniel Velez said. “This is when traffic really starts to pick up. ... Throughout this winter, expect it to be very busy and try to get here as early as you can.”

TSA is also reminding travelers to pay attention to what they pack, especially holiday food.

Items that can be spilled, sprayed, spread, pumped or poured and are larger than 3.4 ounces should go in checked luggage.

Travelers driving to Harry Reid International Airport can also check the airport’s social media for parking tips.

TSA recommends arriving early, allowing extra time to get through security and checking with airlines for flight updates before leaving home.