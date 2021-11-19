TSA and Las Vegas airport officials prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The deadline for federal workers to be fully vaccinated is Nov. 22, but Transportation Security Administration says this will not impact their ability to staff for Thanksgiving travel.

TSA Administrators say the implementation of this mandate will make travel safer and healthier for everyone.

The last figure we saw from the TSA was in mid-October. At that time, about 60% of their workforce had been vaccinated. They say TSA has been seeing a significant increase in the number of officers that are vaccinated and there will be no impact for thanksgiving.

Joe Rajchel, Las Vegas airport spokesperson, says while they are not expecting staffing shortages for this upcoming week it is critical travelers arrive with plenty of time in advance to avoid missing their flight.

“Vaccines have become more available, as mandates have been lifted in some areas, more and more people are going to feel comfortable traveling and going to see their loved ones probably for the first time in a while, so we are expecting to be busy this week,” said Rajchel.

He says before flying it is critical to check TSA’s website and make sure you are aware of what you can bring on the plane and what is allowed in your luggage. He says this will help speed up the process and allow you to get through the checkpoints without any problems.

Airport officials say next week if you are just being dropped off for your flight, they recommend arriving at least 2 hours before your flight leaves. If you are parking and planning on leaving your car at the airport, they recommend arriving at least 3 hours in advance. This will give you plenty of time to get through TSA and find your gate.

