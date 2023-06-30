Truck plows through northwest Las Vegas family's backyard, into neighboring yard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family in Las Vegas is cleaning up after a pickup truck drove through a brick wall behind their house and crashed into their backyard.

The crash happened in the northwest valley on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Amy and Bill Loubitz tell Channel 13 they rushed outside and discovered the chaos after a man driving a pick-up truck smashed through their perimeter wall and drove across their backyard, into their neighbor's property.

"I came around the corner and looked, and there's a truck in the neighbor's backyard," Bill said.

The couple believe the driver could have been traveling more than 100 miles per hour. They say he got out of the truck after the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Amy and Bill insist drivers in their area need to slow down.

"I don't want this to happen to anybody else, because next time, maybe it's not my home," said Bill. "Maybe it's somebody in this intersection. Maybe it's some kids coming home from school."

For now, Amy and Bill are focused on rebuilding their backyard. They say they want to make sure their perimeter wall is as strong as it can be.