Tropicana Las Vegas to charge for parking on event nights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Tropicana hotel-casino will be the latest resort to charge for parking on the Las Vegas Strip, but with a caveat -- only on event nights.

This will include Vegas Golden Knights games and other event nights. The Tropicana did not specify if it will include all events at T-Mobile Arena or MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Paid parking will be priced at $15 for self-parking and $20 for valet, according to the hotel-casino.

However, all cars that pay to park on event days will receive a $10 voucher for Robert Irvine's Public House restaurant.

The Tropicana has been known as one of the few remaining resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that doesn't charge for parking, also including SLS, Treasure Island, Venetian and Palazzo hotel-casinos.