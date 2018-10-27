Tropicana Las Vegas to charge for parking on event nights

This will include Vegas Golden Knights games and other event nights. The Tropicana did not specify if it will include all events at T-Mobile Arena or MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Paid parking will be priced at $15 for self-parking and $20 for valet, according to the hotel-casino.
However, all cars that pay to park on event days will receive a $10 voucher for Robert Irvine's Public House restaurant.
