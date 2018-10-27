Where to park for free in Las Vegas

A perk that many Las Vegas locals and visitors took for granted for decades began disappearing in 2016. MGM Resorts was the first to announced that it would charge "a modest parking fee" for people who self-park or use valet parking.

There are few places that you can still park for free on the Las Vegas Strip for as long as you like. They include the garages for Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, SLS Las Vegas, Circus Circus, Fashion Show mall, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, Trump Tower and Venetian/Palazzo.

Other places to park for free within walking distance of the Las Vegas Strip include Hard Rock hotel-casino, Hooters, Royal Resort, Westin, Westgate (except when there are conventions) and Ellis Island.

Aria

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$15 for 2 to 4 hours

$18 for 4 to 24 hours

Valet

$21 for 0 to 4 hours

$30 for 4 to 24 hours



Arizona Charlie's East

Self-parking free for everyone



Arizona Charlie's West

Self-parking free for everyone



Bally's Las Vegas

Free for first hour

$7 for 1 to 4 hours

$10 for 4 to 24 hours



Bellagio

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$15 for 2 to 4 hours

$18 for 4 to 24 hours

Valet

$21 for 0 to 4 hours

$24 for 4 to 24 hours



Boulder Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Caesars Palace

Free for first hour

$12 for 1 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Valet

$18 for 0 to 4 hours

$23 for 4 to 24 hours

The Cannery

Self-parking free for everyone



Circus Circus

Self-parking free for everyone

The Cosmopolitan

Free for first hour

$7 for 1 to 4 hours

$10 for 4 to 24 hours



The Cromwell

Free for first hour for everyone

$7 for 1 to 4 hours

$10 for 4 to 24 hours

Eastside Cannery

Self-parking free for everyone

Ellis Island

Self-parking free for everyone

Excalibur

Free for first hour

$6 for 1 to 2 hours

$8 for 2 to 4 hours

$10 for 4 to 24 hours



Fiesta Henderson

Self-parking free for everyone



Fiesta Rancho

Self-parking free for everyone



Flamingo Las Vegas

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 4 hours

$12 for 4 to 24 hours

Gold Coast

Self-parking free for everyone



Green Valley Ranch

Self-parking free for everyone



Hard Rock Hotel

Self-parking free for everyone



Harrah's Las Vegas

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 4 hours

$12 for 4 to 24 hours

Hooters

Self-parking free for everyone

Jerry's Nugget

Self-parking free for everyone

JW Marriott Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone

The LINQ

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 4 hours

$12 for 4 to 24 hours

Lucky Dragon

Self-parking free for everyone

Luxor

Free for first hour

$6 for 1 to 2 hours

$8 for 2 to 4 hours

$12 for 4 to 24 hours



M Resort

Self-parking free for everyone



Mandalay Bay/Delano

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Valet

$16 for 0 to 4 hours

$18 for 4 to 24 hours



MGM Grand

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours



Mirage

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours



New York-New York

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours



Paris Las Vegas

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Park MGM

Free for first hour

$9 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours



Planet Hollywood

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.



The Orleans

Self-parking free for everyone



Palace Station

Self-parking free for everyone



The Palazzo

Self-parking free for everyone



The Palms

Self-parking free for everyone

The Plaza

First 90 minutes free

$5 for up to 5 hours

$10 for over 5 hours

$10 max in 24-hour period



Red Rock Resort

Self-parking free for everyone



Rio Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone



Sam's Town

Self-parking free for everyone



Santa Fe Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Silverton

Self-parking free for everyone

SLS Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone



The Stratosphere

Self-parking free for everyone

Tuscany Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone

Suncoast

Self-parking free for everyone



Sunset Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Texas Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Treasure Island

Self-parking free for everyone



Tropicana

Self-parking free for everyone, except on event nights where self-parking is $15 and valet $20.



The Venetian

Self-parking free for everyone

Wynn Las Vegas/Encore

Free if you spend $50 or stay overnight

Free for one hour

$7 for 1 to 2 hours

$12 for 2 to 4 hours

$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Valet

$13 for up to 4 hours

$18 for 4 to 24 hours

$18 per day after first 24 hours





