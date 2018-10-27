Where to park for free in Las Vegas

Joyce Lupiani
1:03 PM, Dec 2, 2016
9:58 PM, Oct 26, 2018

With all of the news lately about various properties on the Las Vegas Strip charging or planning to charge for parking, many people (especially locals) are wondering just where they can park for free with little to no hassle.

KTNV

A perk that many Las Vegas locals and visitors took for granted for decades began disappearing in 2016. MGM Resorts was the first to announced that it would charge "a modest parking fee" for people who self-park or use valet parking. 

RELATED: People won't stop visiting Las Vegas Strip because of parking fees

There are few places that you can still park for free on the Las Vegas Strip for as long as you like. They include the garages for Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, SLS Las Vegas, Circus Circus, Fashion Show mall, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, Trump Tower and Venetian/Palazzo. 

Other places to park for free within walking distance of the Las Vegas Strip include Hard Rock hotel-casino, Hooters, Royal Resort, Westin, Westgate (except when there are conventions) and Ellis Island. 

Aria
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$15 for 2 to 4 hours
$18 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$21 for 0 to 4 hours
$30 for 4 to 24 hours

Arizona Charlie's East
Self-parking free for everyone

Arizona Charlie's West
Self-parking free for everyone

Bally's Las Vegas
Free for first hour 
$7 for 1 to 4 hours
$10 for 4 to 24 hours

Bellagio
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$15 for 2 to 4 hours
$18 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$21 for 0 to 4 hours
$24 for 4 to 24 hours

Boulder Station
Self-parking free for everyone

Caesars Palace
Free for first hour 
$12 for 1 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$18 for 0 to 4 hours
$23 for 4 to 24 hours

The Cannery
Self-parking free for everyone

Circus Circus
Self-parking free for everyone

The Cosmopolitan
Free for first hour
$7 for 1 to 4 hours
$10 for 4 to 24 hours

The Cromwell
Free for first hour for everyone
$7 for 1 to 4 hours
$10 for 4 to 24 hours

Eastside Cannery
Self-parking free for everyone

Ellis Island
Self-parking free for everyone

Excalibur
Free for first hour
$6 for 1 to 2 hours
$8 for 2 to 4 hours
$10 for 4 to 24 hours

Fiesta Henderson
Self-parking free for everyone

Fiesta Rancho
Self-parking free for everyone

Flamingo Las Vegas 
Free for first hour 
$9 for 1 to 4 hours
$12 for 4 to 24 hours

Gold Coast 
Self-parking free for everyone

Green Valley Ranch
Self-parking free for everyone

Hard Rock Hotel
Self-parking free for everyone

Harrah's Las Vegas
Free for first hour 
$9 for 1 to 4 hours
$12 for 4 to 24 hours

Hooters
Self-parking free for everyone

Jerry's Nugget
Self-parking free for everyone

JW Marriott Las Vegas
Self-parking free for everyone

The LINQ
Free for first hour 
$9 for 1 to 4 hours
$12 for 4 to 24 hours

Lucky Dragon
Self-parking free for everyone

Luxor
Free for first hour
$6 for 1 to 2 hours
$8 for 2 to 4 hours
$12 for 4 to 24 hours

M Resort
Self-parking free for everyone

Mandalay Bay/Delano
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$16 for 0 to 4 hours
$18 for 4 to 24 hours

MGM Grand
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Mirage
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours

New York-New York
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Paris Las Vegas
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Park MGM
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours

Planet Hollywood
Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.
Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.

The Orleans
Self-parking free for everyone

Palace Station
Self-parking free for everyone

The Palazzo
Self-parking free for everyone

The Palms
Self-parking free for everyone

The Plaza
First 90 minutes free
$5 for up to 5 hours
$10 for over 5 hours
$10 max in 24-hour period

Red Rock Resort
Self-parking free for everyone

Rio Las Vegas
Self-parking free for everyone

Sam's Town
Self-parking free for everyone

Santa Fe Station
Self-parking free for everyone

Silverton
Self-parking free for everyone

SLS Las Vegas
Self-parking free for everyone

The Stratosphere
Self-parking free for everyone

Tuscany Las Vegas
Self-parking free for everyone

Suncoast
Self-parking free for everyone

Sunset Station
Self-parking free for everyone

Texas Station
Self-parking free for everyone

Treasure Island
Self-parking free for everyone

Tropicana
Self-parking free for everyone, except on event nights where self-parking is $15 and valet $20.

The Venetian
Self-parking free for everyone

Wynn Las Vegas/Encore
Free if you spend $50 or stay overnight
Free for one hour
$7 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$13 for up to 4 hours
$18 for 4 to 24 hours
$18 per day after first 24 hours


 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top