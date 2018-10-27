Where to park for free in Las Vegas

A perk that many Las Vegas locals and visitors took for granted for decades began disappearing in 2016. MGM Resorts was the first to announced that it would charge "a modest parking fee" for people who self-park or use valet parking.
There are few places that you can still park for free on the Las Vegas Strip for as long as you like. They include the garages for Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, SLS Las Vegas, Circus Circus, Fashion Show mall, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, Trump Tower and Venetian/Palazzo.
Other places to park for free within walking distance of the Las Vegas Strip include Hard Rock hotel-casino, Hooters, Royal Resort, Westin, Westgate (except when there are conventions) and Ellis Island.
Aria
Free for first hour
$9 for 1 to 2 hours
$15 for 2 to 4 hours
$18 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$21 for 0 to 4 hours
$30 for 4 to 24 hours
Wynn Las Vegas/Encore
Free if you spend $50 or stay overnight
Free for one hour
$7 for 1 to 2 hours
$12 for 2 to 4 hours
$15 for 4 to 24 hours
Valet
$13 for up to 4 hours
$18 for 4 to 24 hours
$18 per day after first 24 hours