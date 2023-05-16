Tropicana Las Vegas gives employees notice of 'possible closure' ahead of A's ballpark redevelopment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tropicana Las Vegas announced to employees on Tuesday that the property will be closing, at least temporarily, for "redevelopment."

This news comes after the Oakland A's struck a deal with Bally's Corporation on Monday that would see a new ballpark built on a portion of the Tropicana Las Vegas property. In a news release, George Papanier, the president of Bally's Corp., hinted at the demolition of the property, calling a potential ballpark a "new landmark" that would be "built in its place."

In the memo sent to employees, hotel officials said that the closure of the hotel is "dependent on several factors," referring to the approvals still needed by the A's from the State, Clark County and Major League Baseball.

"We can anticipate the business will remain open for the next 18 to 24 months before closing to begin development," the memo states.

While the memo does state that the redevelopment may take several years, officials say the Tropicana will continue to operate "for a significant period as various approvals are pursued, and design explored."

The Culinary Union said that they would be present to "negotiate to ensure worker's rights... are strictly followed" and confirm that employees will receive additional compensation, health care coverage, and pension benefits while the property is closed.

"Culinary Union contracts include strong language on layoff, recall, seniority, training, and placement so that unionized workers will have access to free job training and continued benefits during the closure, seniority rights of first-access to job openings when the property reopens, and placement into other job opportunities as they are available," Culinary Union officials stated in the release.

The release continued, "Culinary Union will ensure workers and their jobs are protected and the contract is followed."