Tropicana: Countdown to closing, locals and travelers search for last souvenirs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on, we are less than 24 hours from the Tropicana closing its door for good.

Folks from all over the valley came by during our live coverage to take one last look, many were seen capturing their photos.

We talked with Todd Osterhouse from San Antonio, Texas. He was at the resort to make some last memories.

"We wanted to get a couple of chops before it closed," Osterhouse said before taking selfies and walking away with a piece of history.

JOE MOELLER: What went through your mind when you heard about the Tropicana closing?

OSTERHOUSE: Kind of surprised to a point, you know—it is legendary.

Among the thousands of people making sure to get one last stop in the day before Tropicana's closure were Mimi and John McGilliard from Washington state.

They told us they had to get one last look.

MCGILLIARD: We just wanted to see if one more time before its closed...we went inside, took a picture of that glass ceiling we are hoping that they will save it in some way.

In addition to people who traveled here for the property's sendoff were locals, such as Eddie Fleming from Summerlin.

Fleming says a lot of locals have memories at the Tropicana.

FLEMING: I've been coming here all my life, I am 74 years old.

On April 2, the Tropicana closes for good, locals know what is in store, a new baseball stadium for the future Las Vegas Athletics.

MOELLER: What do you think about it closing?

FLEMING: I think it is a big thing for Vegas, it is going to be really big.

Like many others, he also left with a chip. When asked what he was going to do with it he said he would hold on to it and hope it will be worth $100 in a few years.

Despite the change, the memories of "the Trop" will live on.