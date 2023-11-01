Tricia Kean interviews former Nevada Rep. Shelly Berkley for Israel at War: Impact on America

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Democratic Congresswoman Shelley Berkley is speaking out over the war between Israel and Hamas.

For 14 years, Shelley Berkley served in congress representing the First Congressional District of Nevada. During her time, she served on the Middle East Subcommittee.

Recently, I sat down to talk to the former congresswoman, who has been to Israel 18 times, about the October 7 terror attack and now ongoing war.

"And for no reason whatsoever, they barbaric live butchered these people, 1400 innocent Israelis dead, more Jews dead in one day there than since the Holocaust," Shelly Berkley said.

SHELLEY BERKLEY: "If they can't get rid of Hamas and get them out of the Gaza, this is a ticking time bomb and it will happen again. And that is why the Israelis are intent on going into the Gaza and rooting out Hamas, who is not there as a governing body. They are there because they can use the Palestinian people as a shield so that they can carry on their terrorist activities...with the support and funding of Iran."

SHELLEY B: "In Hamas's charter, one of their tenants, is the destruction of Israel. They're not in the Gaza because they care about the Palestinian people. They are there to destroy the state of Israel."

SHELLEY B: "Now, Tricia, I think you know that I believe in a two state solution. I think there should be a Jewish state of Israel and a state of Palestine living side by side in peace. The only thing is this that Israel has to be recognized and its right to exist has to be recognized before that can happen."

TRICIA KEAN: "People who are critics of the two state solution say if you have that as a solution, you're giving in to a terrorist organization."

SHELLEY B: "Well, I think the Palestinian people are entitled to a homeland of their own."

TRICIA K: "I was in Israel two months ago. And what struck me about Israel going for the first time is that it's 22% Arab."

SHELLEY B: "They get along well at relative peace and harmony. And again, it would be my hope and I always has been, that there is a two state solution. The only thing is that you cannot even begin negotiations until the other side recognizes Israel's right to exist."

TRICIA K: "And what's concerning also is a rise in antisemitism since this war began."

SHELLEY B: "You know, even prior to that, it was growing."

TRICIA K: "Recently at that ADL gala where you had everybody in this community across the board, different religions saying no and speaking out how we have to stay together in America and watch each other's backs."

SHELLEY B: "It was just a wonderful dinner and seeing all segments of our population come together and, you know, on stage, every group in Las Vegas got up and pledged a country free of hate."

SHELLEY B: "It's our responsibility as Americans, as American citizens, to do everything we can to make our country stronger and better. And that means free of hate and racism and discrimination. It's poison and it doesn't work."

SHELLEY B: "Imagine a terrorist organization funded by Iran whose main mission is to kill Jews and destroy the state of Israel is getting support over a country that whose citizens were celebrating a holiday that morning. And and people are cheering for Hamas for a terrorist organization."

TRICIA K: "It's astounding."

SHELLEY B: "It's just it's astounding. And it's gut wrenching for me."

TRICIA K: "It's astounding. I can't believe this is happening in America when I see it."

SHELLEY B: "I agree with you. And we need to do better and we're capable of better."