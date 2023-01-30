Tree dedicated to victims of North Las Vegas crash that killed 7 family members

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One year ago on Sunday, nine people were killed in a horrific car crash involving six vehicles in North Las Vegas.

Of the nine, seven were family members all traveling together in a minivan.

On that day, 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson was traveling over 100 mph, according to an NTSB file report. He was traveling with a passenger when he ran a red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, killing himself, passenger Tanaga Miller, and seven members of the Zacarias family.

On Sunday, members of that family honored the lives lost with a tree dedication in Craig Ranch Park.

Tiffani May Noel, who survived the crash, attended the dedication to speak on road safety.

"I wish I could bring you comfort with something that we always say," said May Noel, "which is ‘time heals all,' and I’m just going to tell you, that’s not the truth.”

May Noel was critically injured in the crash, but is now working with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

“We need to address the lack of resources, rehabilitation, and we need to talk about laws, policies, and court systems that allow repeat offenders to continue on our roadways," May Noel said.

Along with the tree dedication, a picture of each victim was also placed in the park near the tree.