'Tree-bate' program aims to combat urban heat island effect in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new program aims to combat the urban heat island effect in parts of Las Vegas where it is most pronounced.

The urban heat island effect occurs when pockets of land retain heat due to development. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, buildings, roads and other infrastructure absorb and reflect the sun's heat more than natural landscapes. That's why urban areas can become islands of higher temperatures.

To address this issue, the City of Las Vegas just accepted a $50,000 grant from One Tree Planted to implement a "tree-bate program." The program involves selling 250 discounted and water-efficient trees from the city nursery to east Las Vegas residents and planting them in their yards.

This is part of the city's overall goal of planting 60,000 trees on public and private property by 2050.

"We want to focus our efforts on planting as many trees as possible at our parks and our public right of way, but also on private property where owners can also take advantage of the benefits trees have," said Marco Velotta, the planning project manager for the City of Las Vegas' Department of Community Development.

Velotta said east Las Vegas has been hit especially hard by the urban heat island effect, and that's why they are starting the tree-bate program there.

"East Las Vegas has a tree canopy that's pretty old. It's declined a little bit. We want to see more vegetation in that part of the city. There's also some air quality concerns, and with the heat the way that it is, and with the demographics and socioeconomics, it made sense to start there, and areas immediately around downtown, to get trees in where they're really needed the most," Velotta said.

The trees will cost residents $20. The program will kick off around Nevada Day at the end of October.

Velotta said they also plan to expand the tree-bate program to other parts of the city, like downtown and west Las Vegas, as well as the Charleston corridor.