Treasure Island Las Vegas hosts job fair

Looking to fill various positions
Treasure Island is located on the Las Vegas Strip as seen in May 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 19:52:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release from Treasure Island Las Vegas, there will be a job fair on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in an attempt to fill multiple positions.

A full list of the positions the hotel and casino are looking to fill can be seen below:

· Bull Operator-Gilley’s
· Food & Beverage: Assistant Restaurant Managers, Front & Back of House
· Housekeeping & Porters
· Hotel: Front Desk Clerks
· Retail Sales
· Slots: Slot Supervisors
· Security Officers

Those planning to attend are encouraged to check available positions at treasureisland.icims.com.

