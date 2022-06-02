Treasure Island Las Vegas hosts job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release from Treasure Island Las Vegas, there will be a job fair on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in an attempt to fill multiple positions.
A full list of the positions the hotel and casino are looking to fill can be seen below:
· Bull Operator-Gilley’s
· Food & Beverage: Assistant Restaurant Managers, Front & Back of House
· Housekeeping & Porters
· Hotel: Front Desk Clerks
· Retail Sales
· Slots: Slot Supervisors
· Security Officers
Those planning to attend are encouraged to check available positions at treasureisland.icims.com.