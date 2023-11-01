Treasure Island celebrating 30th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The resort officially opened its doors on Oct. 26, 1993.

"The Treasure Island property has served travelers worldwide for three decades now and today, provides the best value for its prime location on the Las Vegas Strip," said Dawn Wolf, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Treasure Island. "Neighboring a blossoming array of new gaming, entertainment, and hospitality options on the north Strip, TI has likewise invested significantly over its lifetime in order to maintain its stature as a top-visited hotel and casino. Among regular enhancements, we like to keep guests in mind, contending with the ever-changing preferences of travelers, gamblers and diners and always providing a treasured experience for Las Vegas visitors."

The resort will have several promotions and discounts that will run from Wednesday through Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Resort officials said diners can enjoy $30 Prix Fixe menus at Gilley's, Las Vegas Yacht Club, A Seafood Restaurant, and Pizzeria Francesco's.

According to TI, they have also opened the Big Chill Margarita Bar and renovated The Oleksandra Spa & Salon, which is rolling out a 20% discount for Vegas locals.

Treasure Island is also opening The Cove in 2024. The "barcade" will have multiple video games that guests can play. Additionally, guests will be able to sign up for a new players card where they can earn 100 points to redeem $30 in free slot play.