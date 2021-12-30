Travelers face 16-mile backup on I-15, additional flight cancellations ahead of New Year's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the seventh day in a row, flight cancellations across the country are complicating people's travel plans ahead of New Year's, with almost 60 canceled flights reported at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 16-mile backup on Interstate 15 was slowing down traffic towards California from the Las Vegas valley as of just before 1 p.m.

The air travel issues are ongoing with major airlines nationwide and began after the Christmas holiday. Several airlines have said staff shortages caused by COVID-19 infections have led to flights being canceled.

PREVIOUS: Flight nightmares continue ahead of New Year's Eve parties

Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant tells 13 Action News that staff shortages are one reason that it is experiencing an "unusual amount of cancellations this week," along with severe weather in some places.

"The ongoing impact of these factors is not something we can predict, but we do anticipate additional delays and cancelations this week, unfortunately," an Allegiant representative said.

"When an unanticipated disruption to travel occurs, customer care notifies the affected passengers directly and relays options to be re-accommodated to another Allegiant flight, receive a refund, credit or other compensation."

To check on departure or arrival flight statuses at Harry Reid Airport click here.

For real-time traffic updates around the Vegas valley, updates visit ktnv.com/traffic.



