New year brings more canceled flights across U.S., dozens reported at Harry Reid International Airport

Associated Press
Travelers walk to their gates at the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. Winter weather and crew members infected with COVID-19 have forced airlines to spike thousands of U.S. flights over the past week, complicating travel plans for many people during the busy holiday season. The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 14:53:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week.

Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country.

By midmorning on Saturday at Harry Reid International Airport, more than 40 arrival flights were listed as canceled for the day and more than 40 departure flights were listed as canceled.

On the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.

That's the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.

13 Action News contributed to the original report by Associated Press.

