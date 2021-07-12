Travelers dealing with record heat in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The high temperatures continue in the Las Vegas valley, and it's not just our bodies that are feeling the consequences. Air travel and traffic are also being impacted, which could affect your travel plans.

At McCarran International Airport, several flights had to be canceled or delayed over the weekend due to the extreme heat. Planes were also shifting for an east takeoff.

Fun Fact — when it’s really hot aircraft departing from @LASairport will often take off to the east, taking advantage of the downward slope of runways 8L and 8R to help gain speed and lift. Here’s an @AmericanAir B772 taking off just after 3 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/fWVcKMrvCB — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 9, 2021

Hot weather can also be challenging for your car, especially for those who get stuck in traffic for hours on the freeway.

Your car can become so hot that it could leave you on the side of the road, which happens more often than not during the summer months.

"No one expects to be stranded on the side of the road. So, it's always great to be prepared," said Sergio Avila with AAA Nevada. "Bring hand tools, flashlights, different things that you could use in an emergency."

Officials remind everyone to pack their patience when it comes to summer travel during the heat and always have safety in mind.