Travel tips: Don't pack these valuables in your checked bag

With flight cancellations and delays, some travelers end up never seeing their checked bag again.
Posted at 8:43 PM, Dec 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As many people struggle to get their luggage during this travel fiasco, here are some items you should never pack in your checked bag.

This is according to airfarewatchdog.com

Important medication, your passport and other identification documents. Additionally, valuables including money and jewelry electronics like laptops and tablets.

Lithium batteries, e-cigarettes and vape pens and matches or lighters are also not advised to be in checked bags. Also, pack an extra set of clothes and necessities in your carry-on just in case your checked luggage doesn't make it to your destination.

