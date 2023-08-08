Travel packages for Kylie Minogue Las Vegas residency go on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kylie Minogue is coming to Las Vegas this fall, and now is your chance to pick up travel experience packages.

Ahead of Wednesday's sale of general admission tickets, various packages have gone live for the Australian superstar's Vegas residency at The Venetian.

Starting Monday, August 7 the packages are on sale on Ticketmaster.

They include the following:



A two-night stay in a suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

An exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Voltaire

$200 dining credit for select restaurants at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Las Vegas airport arrival and departure transfers

Special commemorative gifts

A reserved table at Voltaire to see Kylie Minogue

The "Padam Padam" singer's first show at the Voltaire theater is on November 3. With general admission tickets going up for sale on August 9.

The reisdency will run through January 27, 2024.