Travel agents advise getting insurance for holiday travel plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparing for one of the busiest times of travel. During the holidays, travel is starting to pick up and more people are flying by air than last year, but COVID-19 is raising concerns and placing restrictions.

We all know how stressful traveling can be, but during this pandemic things can get a bit more difficult. Getting travel insurance is something that is commonly overlooked, but during these uncertain times Omar Kaywan, a Co-founder of an insurance company called Goose says travel insurance may be a good idea.

Travel is increasing but now we are facing two big COVID threats, the Delta variant and the highly contagious Omicron is surging. For this reason, Kaywan says if you are booking a hotel, a flight, or other forms of transportation look at the policies very clearly.

“We all tend to book the cheapest fare, just because that is human nature and we all want to save money, but sometimes those tickets are non-refundable or credit only,” Kaywan said. “Airlines have been impacted and there is already 5,000 plus complains of airlines not being able to issue refunds so the best thing to do is buy a policy that will cover you.”

If they offer an insurance plan, they suggest spending the extra money and adding the protection. Kaywan says right now the biggest concern they are hearing from their clients is getting COVID and having to cancel plans or having to quarantine in another location away from home.

“Guidelines are changing all the time so the best thing you can do is be in contact with your airline as soon as you book your flight download the airline apps onto your flight, put in your confirmation so you can continue to track what’s happening,” said Kaywan.



Here are a few things you should remember before you travel: Bring your vaccination information with you

If you are flying, get to the airport at least 2 hours in advance.

Make sure to check what your airline's guidelines are.

Check to see if you need to have a negative test before flying.

Make sure to check for the latest updates

Kaywan says especially during these times you should make sure to purchase travel medical insurance, specifically COVID-19 insurance if you are traveling internationally. This can protect you from quarantine benefits, cancellation, and any emergencies related to COVID-19.

